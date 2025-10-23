APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in APi Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,073,000 after buying an additional 621,761 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,663,000 after buying an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after buying an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $6,627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,443,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,615,362.88. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

APG opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.APi Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

