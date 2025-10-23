Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $265.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

