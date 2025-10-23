Apple Inc. $AAPL is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 737,679 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,270,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $258.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $265.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

