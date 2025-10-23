Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 63.5% during the second quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $258.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $265.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

