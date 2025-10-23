Associated Banc-Corp $ASB Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 154.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,566.40. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $354,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

