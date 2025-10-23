Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $330,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axos Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AX stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

