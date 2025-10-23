Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

