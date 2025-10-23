Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

