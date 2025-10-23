Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.1% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 145.6% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,569,365. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ META opened at $733.41 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

