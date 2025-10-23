Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $9,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:BG opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.