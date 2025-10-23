Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

