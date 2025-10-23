CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 228,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,423,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.69 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.