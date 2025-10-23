Clarendon Private LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clarendon Private LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

