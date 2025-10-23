Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

