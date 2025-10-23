Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,512.78. This trade represents a 79.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,314.24. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,451 shares of company stock valued at $21,850,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.