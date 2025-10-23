Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,197 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

