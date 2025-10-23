Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:NHC opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $136.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

