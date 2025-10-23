Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.92 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $157.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.