Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Cwm LLC reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

