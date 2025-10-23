Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at $12,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 89.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 381.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 4.9%

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,736.01. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

