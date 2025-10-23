Cwm LLC Has $169.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.12.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

