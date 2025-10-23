Cwm LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Adient $ADNT

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1,105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,174,000 after acquiring an additional 272,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 184.2% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

ADNT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Adient has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

