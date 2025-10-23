Cwm LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,584,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 553.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,889 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 5,536.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Equitable Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE EQH opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,056.80. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.