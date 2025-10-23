Cwm LLC Has $863,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

