Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.91 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.96 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

