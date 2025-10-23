Cwm LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifirst by 474.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Unifirst from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $178.50.

Unifirst Stock Down 5.2%

Unifirst stock opened at $164.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

