Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 23.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLY opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

