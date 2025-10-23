Cwm LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

