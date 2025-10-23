Cwm LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Premier, Inc. $PINC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Premier by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Premier by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Premier had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.82%.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $317,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

