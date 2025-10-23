Cwm LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

