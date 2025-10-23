Cwm LLC Sells 837 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,147,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

