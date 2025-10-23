Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Amundi lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $571,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,569,365. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $744.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.