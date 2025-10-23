Cypress Capital Group Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 605.2% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 535,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,124,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

NYSE JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $807.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

