DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $453.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $453,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

