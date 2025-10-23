Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 85.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Diodes by 283.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research raised Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

DIOD opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

