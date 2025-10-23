Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.