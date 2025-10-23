Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 58.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,904. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 64.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

