Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Post by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Post stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Post

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 36,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

