Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,716 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $255,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 797.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.