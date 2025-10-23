Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

