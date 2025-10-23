Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

