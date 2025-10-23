Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $394,000 Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1,767.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 424,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,723,000. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 245.0% during the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $187.40 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

