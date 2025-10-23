Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
