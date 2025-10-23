Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.