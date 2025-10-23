Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in BXP by 24.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in BXP by 124.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,440.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

