Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $98.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $70.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

