Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $424,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,602,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 172.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 296,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 283,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 572.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 188,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5%

RSPT stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

