Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $398,000 Investment in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.39. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.07 million. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 174.31% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Zacks Research lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.