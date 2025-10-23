Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $42.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.