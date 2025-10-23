Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

