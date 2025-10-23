Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Employers by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Employers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Employers by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Employers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $992.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.50. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

